Upcoming events to help prepare for school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting ready for the beginning of the school year can be tough sometimes, so here’s a list of some upcoming events to help prepare.

On Thursday, July 20, the First Gethsemane Center for Family Development, Inc. is hosting its Back to School Drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event organizers said there will be free food, vendors and live music at 1221 First Gethsemane Avenue. For more information, click or tap here.

On Friday, July 21, the Winton and Hiestand Law Group is hosting a Back to School Backpack Giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers said backpacks will be filled with various school supplies and a box of Snoop Cereal. The backpacks are free while supplies last at 905 Baxter Avenue.

On Saturday, July 22, Shelby County Public Schools is hosting Ready Fest at the Shelbyville Conference and Welcome Center. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free for everyone. Organizers said there will be backpacks, school supplies, clothes, dental screenings, personal hygiene, haircut gift cards and more.

Also on Saturday, Community Action of Southern Indiana will be hosting the CASI Minority Health Initiative Community Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 201 East 15th Street in Jeffersonville. According to a release, guests will be able to get blood pressure checks, BMI assessments, holistic healing services, mental health assessments, wellness checks, IHSAA sports physicals and more. Students will also be able to receive backpacks and school supplies, and each family will be given fresh produce and nonperishable food items from Dare to Care Food Bank.

Donate Life KY is hosting a school supply giveaway and a free movie night for Louisville children at Price Elementary School on Saturday as well. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and will offer free school supplies, face painting, treats from the Kona Ice Truck and more before the showing of Disney’s “Soul,” according to event organizers. For more information, click or tap here.

Marie’s Place is hosting its third annual Back to School Haircut Event on Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kingdom Life Church in Sellersburg. According to the post, they will be giving haircuts, backpacks and school supplies to all school-age children. For more information, click or tap here.

On Sunday, July 23, Events By Grace is hosting its Free Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1414 East 10th Street in Jeffersonville. Organizers said all proceeds and donations will go to the purchase of school supplies for families in need. There will be a car show, inflatables, craft vendors, food trucks and vendors, haircuts and more, according to the release.

On Friday, August 4, Encounter Church is hosting a Back to School Block Party from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Organizers said there will be outdoor fun, free food, bounce houses and games. Each student will receive a free backpack and school supplies. For more information, click or tap here.

On Saturday, August 5, Lighthouse Academy at Newburg is hosting the 2023 Lighthouse Annual Health and Back to School Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5312 Shepherdsville Road. There will be free physicals, free backpacks filled with school supplies, free vision screenings and free dental checks, according to the release. There will also be free food and activities.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.