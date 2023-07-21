Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

20-year-old killed after crashing into Heigold House Façade identified

(Storyblocks)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man that was killed in a crash early Friday morning near River Road.

Louisville police said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Frankfort Avenue.

A passenger vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on Frankfort and was approaching the south side of the Heigold House Façade island near River Road when the driver lost control.

Police said the driver struck a curb and crashed into the concrete base of the Façade.

The driver died at the scene before EMS could take him to the hospital. He was identified as 20-year-old Xander Dewayne Vanzant.

Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation by LMPD’s traffic unit.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in double homicide at Waffle House in Radcliff identified
Man identified in fatal hit-and-run investigation; suspect still at large
The fire broke out at Best Western Green Tree Inn in Clarksville, Indiana.
Clarksville firefighters battle heavy fire at southern Indiana hotel
Brittany Wilson's family gathers for a balloon release four years after her gruesome death.
Family of Brittany Wilson remembers her life 4 years after gruesome death
Aspartame
Aspartame declared possible carcinogen by World Health Organization

Latest News

Criminal defense attorney Rob Eggert in court on July 24, 2023.
Attorney for suspect in double homicide fights for face to face visits with client
Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville,. Ky.
Parents sue hospital over end-of-life care for young son
Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion emergency demolition set to begin
Arson investigators working to determine cause of Portland neighborhood house fire
UK Cooperative Extension: Tuscan Chicken & Pasta