4-year-old in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Washington County

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 4-year-old who was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night is being treated at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the accident happened on Horner’s Chapel Road in Fredericksburg at 9:16 p.m.

Witnesses told police that the child ran toward the vehicle, which was being driven by a juvenile family member, before slipping and falling under the vehicle.

The child was treated by the Washington County Ambulance Service staff and Posey Township VFD First Responders before being air lifted to Norton Children’s Hospital.

The accident is still under investigation.

