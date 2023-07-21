Camps prepare new kindergarteners for first day of school in Clark County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Greater Clark County hosted a camp on Thursday for incoming kindergarten students to get them ready for the first day of school.

The new students were able to see the school they’ll be attending in a few days for the first time. Kids were able to practice things like reading and math just like they will when school starts.

Students were also taken outside for some recess and were guided through the lunch line.

The camp hopes to ease some first-day nerves and anxieties by helping them become familiar with their new environments.

“When we see their faces that first day of school, they recognize us,” Thomas Jefferson Elementary School Principal Jennifer Korfhage said. “They’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve seen that person! I am familiar with them. This helps a little bit when I walk into the building for the first time.’ So, there’s definitely a benefit. It’s two hours, it’s not a long day. But, they get to just kind of experience the life of school.”

The Greater Clark County Schools’ first day is Wednesday, July 29.

