Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Camps prepare new kindergarteners for first day of school in Clark County

The Greater Clark County Schools’ first day is Wednesday, July 29.
The Greater Clark County Schools’ first day is Wednesday, July 29.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Greater Clark County hosted a camp on Thursday for incoming kindergarten students to get them ready for the first day of school.

The new students were able to see the school they’ll be attending in a few days for the first time. Kids were able to practice things like reading and math just like they will when school starts.

Students were also taken outside for some recess and were guided through the lunch line.

The camp hopes to ease some first-day nerves and anxieties by helping them become familiar with their new environments.

“When we see their faces that first day of school, they recognize us,” Thomas Jefferson Elementary School Principal Jennifer Korfhage said. “They’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve seen that person! I am familiar with them. This helps a little bit when I walk into the building for the first time.’ So, there’s definitely a benefit. It’s two hours, it’s not a long day. But, they get to just kind of experience the life of school.”

The Greater Clark County Schools’ first day is Wednesday, July 29.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela and Tracy Pike
Louisville man denied life-saving cancer treatment in Texas
Hayes hired different contractors to fix the roof.
Contractors go to wrong address, tear up roof of house
Westbound lane on Sherman Minton Bridge closed until further notice
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
***Image for use with WX forecast on a rainy day. Be sure to change out this text***
ALERT DAY: Continues until late evening, more pleasant in time for the weekend

Latest News

Enrollment for LIHEAP Summer Subsidy to open July 25
Overnight closures on Gene Snyder Freeway planned
ELmer P. Lawrence was identified among the hundreds of people killed on the U.S.S. Oklahoma.
Kentucky veteran killed during attack at Pearl Harbor identified, returned home
Some Louisville kids and teens are spending their summer break learning to fly airplanes.
Flight Club 502, OBAP summer programs take off at Bowman Field