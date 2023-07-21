City of Louisville introduces design contest to address housing crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Louisville’s Office of Planning is calling on architects, designers and builders to fix what they’re calling a housing crisis in the city.

A contest through the planning office, sponsored by AARP’s Community Challenge Grant, is seeking designs for pre-approved accessory dwelling units.

An accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, is essentially a secondary home that shares land with a larger, more prominent one.

They can be stand-alone or an addition to an already standing structure, and the city of Louisville is looking to make it easier to build one.

In recent years, the planning office said regulations have changed to allow for more easily permitted ADUs.

Architects, designers, etc. in the city can enter a design into the contest. The winning design would in turn be accessible to anyone.

“The ADU pre-approved plans will be hosted online by Louisville Metro Government,” said planning supervisor Joel Dock. “And they will be available for anyone to access free of charge in their application. That can save a great deal of money we think.”

To find the guidelines for the contest, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.