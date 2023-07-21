Contact Troubleshooters
Enrollment for LIHEAP Summer Subsidy to open July 25

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services joined with Community Action Agencies across the state to begin accepting applications for the 2023 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Subsidy Cooling Component and the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), according to a release.

These programs are designed to help offset the cost of more expensive utility bills. Officials said applications will be accepted starting on July 25 through September 22, or until funds run out.

Applicants must be residents of Jefferson County with a household income at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines, according to the release. For example, a household of four cannot earn more than $3,750 per month.

Depending on income levels and housing category, LIHEAP provides a one-time benefit ranging from $50 to $250, according to officials. The benefit amount is paid directly to the utility company.

LIHWAP also provides a one-time benefit ranging from $50 to %100 depending on income levels.

To schedule an appointment and for more information, click or tap here.

