FORECAST: Beautiful weather for this weekend

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few clouds move into the region this afternoon
  • Low humidity, pleasant temperatures, and partly sunny skies throughout the weekend
  • Hot temperatures lead to a heat wave next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While it’s been a sunny start to our Friday, clouds gradually build in throughout this afternoon. Humidity levels will be much more comfortable along with our high temperatures, only topping out in the low to mid 80s. Humidity levels stay low tonight, especially for this time of year. Skies will gradually clear by late tonight. Temperatures will be refreshing by late July standards, with lows near the 60° mark.

We’ll see a stellar start to the weekend with Saturday’s beautiful forecast! Temperatures and humidity values will be well below average, with highs in the 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night. Lows dip into the 60s by early Sunday morning.

Download the free WAVE Weather App for the latest on the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

