FORECAST: A pleasant ‘bonus’ weather weekend before next week’s heat wave

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with the forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Low humidity and sunshine for a good part of the weekend
  • Keeping tabs on a storm chance Sunday night for some areas
  • Heat wave builds next week with most days in the 90s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What a nice night coming our way! After a few clouds early on in the evening we’ll see clearing skies during the overnight hours. Humidity levels will continue to be pleasantly low heading into Saturday morning as lows get down into the 60s.

Saturday is easily the pick of the weekend with a mainly sunny sky, continued low humidity, and warm high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Make some outdoor plans for Saturday if you haven’t already!

Saturday night is another winner with a few clouds, mild temperatures in the 60s, and low humidity.

Sunday is another amazing day with a few caveats. Despite low humidity, we will see a few clouds during the afternoon and a storm chance will creep into the forecast from the north during the evening.

Keep an eye on the WAVE Weather app as this evolves.

After our bonus weather weekend we swap from below-normal humidity to above-normal temperatures. A true heat wave with highs well into the 90s is on the way starting Tuesday of next week. Humidity will also be on the rise,

making it feel more muggy and allowing for small daily storm chances.

Soak up the nice weather this weekend while you can!

