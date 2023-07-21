FORECAST: Pleasant weather arrives for the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

WEEKEND: Low humidity, sunshine, highs in the low 80s

Heat, humidity returns next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a sunny start to the day, a passing disturbance brings clouds back into the region for the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the low 80s for afternoon highs. Clouds clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s for lows. Humidity will be relatively low for this time of the year.

Tomorrow’s forecast features sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the low 80s. A spectacular Saturday! Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night. Lows slide into the 60s overnight.

Isolated downpours are possible Sunday, however, most look to remain dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm into the mid-80s Sunday afternoon. The heat continues to build across the region next week; look for highs in the 90s.

