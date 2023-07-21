FORECAST: Wonderful weather for the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Low humidity and pleasant temperatures through Sunday

Slim chance of an isolated shower or storm is possible Sunday afternoon

A heat wave is on the way for this week with highs well into the 90s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re in for a real treat weather-wise for today!

Get ready for low humidity and comfortable temperatures with highs only climbing into the low to mid 80s. Skies will be partly sunny with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Pleasant weather continues tonight with refreshingly cool temperatures, especially by late July standards.

Most areas will see lows in the low 60s, with parts of southern Indiana potentially seeing temperatures near the upper 50s.

Sunday is another wonderful day with only a few hiccups. Low humidity continues, but a storm chance will sneak into the forecast from the north during the evening.

It won’t be a washout, just keep an eye on the WAVE Weather app as this evolves.

Partly cloudy Sunday night, with a storm chance in Southern Indiana and North Central Kentucky. Lows in the 60s.

