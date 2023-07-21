Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Governor’s School for the Arts students visit Louisville

This year, there were over 260 students chosen to participate in the program.
This year, there were over 260 students chosen to participate in the program.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students from the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts came to Louisville for a field trip to go behind the scene of the city’s art industry.

The students visited the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, the Speed Art Museum and will even see a performance from Kentucky Shakespeare. The three-week summer program brings students from all across the Commonwealth to the University of Kentucky to learn about different forms of art.

GSA hopes to teach young, artistic students that their creative gifts are important no matter the career they choose.

“We hope our students walk away from GSA understanding that they are artists and as artists, they are very important people in society,” Governor’s School for the Arts Executive Director Nick Covault said. “Regardless of where they go, professionally. Whether it’s to be a professional artist or go into another industry, their creative skill set that they possess as an artist is really important and is going to serve them well and their communities well, well into the future.”

This year, there were over 260 students chosen to participate in the program.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Kentucky and Indiana
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
Westbound lane on Sherman Minton Bridge closed until further notice
Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg announces interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel is...
Mayor Greenberg names interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as permanent LMPD chief

Latest News

David E. Hollowell, 52, is charged with attempted murder, burglary resulting in bodily injury,...
Suspect charged in 2003 rape, attempted murder cold case
A mock up of an accessory dwelling unit.
City of Louisville introduces contest for accessory dwelling unit designs to address housing crisis
Renovation efforts can now begin for the abandoned warehouse that was originally built as a...
New Gateway on Broadway Community Resource Center breaks ground
Bruce Spoon is being held in Adair County Jail
KSP: Adair County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges