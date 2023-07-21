Governor’s School for the Arts students visit Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students from the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts came to Louisville for a field trip to go behind the scene of the city’s art industry.

The students visited the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, the Speed Art Museum and will even see a performance from Kentucky Shakespeare. The three-week summer program brings students from all across the Commonwealth to the University of Kentucky to learn about different forms of art.

GSA hopes to teach young, artistic students that their creative gifts are important no matter the career they choose.

“We hope our students walk away from GSA understanding that they are artists and as artists, they are very important people in society,” Governor’s School for the Arts Executive Director Nick Covault said. “Regardless of where they go, professionally. Whether it’s to be a professional artist or go into another industry, their creative skill set that they possess as an artist is really important and is going to serve them well and their communities well, well into the future.”

This year, there were over 260 students chosen to participate in the program.

