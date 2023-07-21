Contact Troubleshooters
Historic building in Bowling Green damaged in fire

Bowling Green fire fighters extinguish a fire along State Street on Friday, July 21, 2023.
By Caitlin Huff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Firefighters are monitoring the scene of a fire at a historic building in downtown Bowling Green, Kentucky.

According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews were called to the scene around 1:45 a.m. and found large flames and heavy smoke coming from the building located at 1025 State Street.

The building is home to at least one local law office as well as Senator Rand Paul’s Capitol office.

State Street, between E 10th Ave. and E 11th Ave., along a section of Chestnut Street are blocked.

8 fire units and 31 first responders worked to extinguish the fire. Crews are still on the scene to monitor for any flare ups.

BGFD said no injuries were reported.

BGFD PIO Katie McKee told WBKO News it could take a couple of months to determine the cause.

The State Street building is home to at least one law office and Senator Rand Paul's Capitol office.

WBKO has a crew at the scene, and we are working to bring you the latest information on-air and on WBKO.com.

