Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Portland neighborhood

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday night in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called at about 10:30 p.m. to the corner of North 26th Street and Duncan Street for a reported shooting. A man was found with a gunshot wound when they got there.

The officers rendered aid until Louisville Metro EMS arrived and took him to University of Louisville Hospital.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating due to the severity of his injuries.

No one has been listed as a suspect at this time, but police said anyone with information can call anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Kentucky and Indiana
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
Westbound lane on Sherman Minton Bridge closed until further notice
Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg announces interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel is...
Mayor Greenberg names interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as permanent LMPD chief

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville...
Louisville Urban League hopeful Gwinn-Villaroel can change LMPD
Enrollment for LIHEAP Summer Subsidy to open July 25
Overnight closures on Gene Snyder Freeway planned
The Greater Clark County Schools’ first day is Wednesday, July 29.
Camps prepare new kindergarteners for first day of school in Clark County