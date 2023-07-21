LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday night in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called at about 10:30 p.m. to the corner of North 26th Street and Duncan Street for a reported shooting. A man was found with a gunshot wound when they got there.

The officers rendered aid until Louisville Metro EMS arrived and took him to University of Louisville Hospital.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating due to the severity of his injuries.

No one has been listed as a suspect at this time, but police said anyone with information can call anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.

