Louisville Urban League hopeful Gwinn-Villaroel can change LMPD

LMPD's shortcomings over the last few years have been very public. Those actions got the attention of the Department of Justice.

Now Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel has the task of rebuilding trust in the community.

”And in interviewing all of these candidates, Jackie really stood out,” Rebecca Grignon Reker of the Louisville Police Foundation said. “And Jackie was going to lead us into the next stage of our city.”

Wherever that next stage might be, it’s going to require trust. Trust that LMPD is working to rebuild because some in the community feel betrayed by the police force.

“I will be reaching out to many of our stakeholders within the community in order to see how we are able to do the work we are called to do better,” said Gwinn-Villaroel.

However, the Louisville Urban League says the quote secretive process doesn’t inspire trust among Louisville residents.

The LUL made that remark in a statement made after Greenberg’s announcement. The statement criticizes the lack of transparency in the search process.

The NAACP released a statement last week criticizing the same thing.

Mayor Greenberg said they did it this way for two reasons.

“When you tell your boss you’re applying for a new job, that immediately changes your situation, your job security, your relationship with the community you serve and your boss,” Greenberg said. “And also for the individuals that are looking to become a chief of police in Louisville or another city, as names are publicly released and you’re passed over for positions, that inhibits your ability to get the next job.”

In the statement, the LUL also said, “LMPD is in need of revolutionary and transformational change. Our hope is that Gwinn-Villaroel can be a force for that change.”

