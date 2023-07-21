Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Urban League hopeful Gwinn-Villaroel can change LMPD

LMPD’s shortcomings over the last few years have been very public. Those actions got the attention of the Department of Justice. Now Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villa
By David Ochoa
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD’s shortcomings over the last few years have been very public. Those actions got the attention of the Department of Justice.

Now Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel has the task of rebuilding trust in the community.

”And in interviewing all of these candidates, Jackie really stood out,” Rebecca Grignon Reker of the Louisville Police Foundation said. “And Jackie was going to lead us into the next stage of our city.”

Wherever that next stage might be, it’s going to require trust. Trust that LMPD is working to rebuild because some in the community feel betrayed by the police force.

“I will be reaching out to many of our stakeholders within the community in order to see how we are able to do the work we are called to do better,” said Gwinn-Villaroel.

However, the Louisville Urban League says the quote secretive process doesn’t inspire trust among Louisville residents.

The LUL made that remark in a statement made after Greenberg’s announcement. The statement criticizes the lack of transparency in the search process.

The NAACP released a statement last week criticizing the same thing.

Mayor Greenberg said they did it this way for two reasons.

“When you tell your boss you’re applying for a new job, that immediately changes your situation, your job security, your relationship with the community you serve and your boss,” Greenberg said. “And also for the individuals that are looking to become a chief of police in Louisville or another city, as names are publicly released and you’re passed over for positions, that inhibits your ability to get the next job.”

In the statement, the LUL also said, “LMPD is in need of revolutionary and transformational change. Our hope is that Gwinn-Villaroel can be a force for that change.”

To read the full statement, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela and Tracy Pike
Louisville man denied life-saving cancer treatment in Texas
Hayes hired different contractors to fix the roof.
Contractors go to wrong address, tear up roof of house
Westbound lane on Sherman Minton Bridge closed until further notice
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
***Image for use with WX forecast on a rainy day. Be sure to change out this text***
ALERT DAY: Continues until late evening, more pleasant in time for the weekend

Latest News

Enrollment for LIHEAP Summer Subsidy to open July 25
Overnight closures on Gene Snyder Freeway planned
The Greater Clark County Schools’ first day is Wednesday, July 29.
Camps prepare new kindergarteners for first day of school in Clark County
ELmer P. Lawrence was identified among the hundreds of people killed on the U.S.S. Oklahoma.
Kentucky veteran killed during attack at Pearl Harbor identified, returned home