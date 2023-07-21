Man in critical condition after crash on Routt Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a crash on Routt Road Friday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a crash in the 7400 block of Routt Road around 12:20 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

The preliminary investigation showed that a car was traveling south on Routt Road when it ran into the ditch line while trying to drive around a curve, causing the car to roll over, Ellis said.

EMS arrived and transported the driver to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling life-threatening injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

