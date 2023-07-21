Contact Troubleshooters
Man dies after crashing into Heigold House Façade on Frankfort Avenue

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a crash early Friday morning near River Road.

Louisville police said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Frankfort Avenue.

A passenger vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on Frankfort and was approaching the south side of the Heigold House Façade island near River Road when the driver lost control.

Police said the driver struck a curb and crashed into the concrete base of the Façade.

The driver died at the scene before EMS could take him to the hospital.

Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation by LMPD’s traffic unit.

