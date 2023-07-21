Man seriously injured in rollover crash on East Pages Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was seriously injured in a rollover crash on East Pages Lane early Friday.

Louisville police said the crash happened at 3:30 a.m. on East Pages Lane at Standing Oak Drive.

Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle headed west on East Pages Lane left the road and rolled over several times in the ditch line before stopping at Standing Oak Drive.

EMS took the driver to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Police said the man’s injuries are serious.

This is an ongoing investigation.

