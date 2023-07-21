New Gateway on Broadway Community Resource Center breaks ground

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg joined community leaders on Friday for the groundbreaking of the new Gateway on Broadway Community Resource Center.

Renovation efforts can now begin for the abandoned warehouse that was originally built as a candy factory.

The original facade will be kept while the inside is changed into retail, office and residential spaces. The building will serve as the new headquarters for the Housing Partnership Incorporated as well as host 116 new affordable housing units for low-income seniors.

Leaders said it took many hours to work through the project’s designs and redesigns but now is when the real work begins.

“We definitely had obstacles, fires, pandemics, but we stuck it out,” Housing Partnership, Inc. President and CEO Andrew Hawes said. “Our partners pivoted with us, and everyone worked even harder to get it to the finish line.”

HPI’s $48-million redevelopment plans are projected to run into 2025.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.