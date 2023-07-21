Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Norton Children’s opens new pediatric care center in Russell neighborhood

Courtesy: Norton Healthcare
Courtesy: Norton Healthcare(WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Children in the West End of Louisville now have access to healthcare. Norton Children’s Medical Group – Russell officially cut the ribbon on Friday.

This is the only dedicated pediatrician office in the Russell neighborhood. It’s located in the Seven Counties Services building at 2225 West Broadway.

The center features more than 2,200 square feet of exam rooms and lab space. It will offer primary and specialty care to about 4,000 children a year.

Carol Mayes stood next to her son, Don Jr., as he did the honor of cutting the ribbon. Mayes called the facility “a blessing” because the area hasn’t had easy access to a pediatrician for a while.

“There used to be one off of 25th and Broadway. I used to love that one and I used to take all of my boys, but they closed down,” she said. “I had to go on like a two-hour drive to another physician that I had to take my kids to.”

Norton Children’s is also excited about partnering with Seven Counties Services. People will now be able to get physical and mental healthcare in one building.

Appointments for Norton Children’s Medical Group – Russell are now available just in time for back-to-school wellness checkups and sports physicals. Schedule here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Kentucky and Indiana
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
Westbound lane on Sherman Minton Bridge closed until further notice
Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg announces interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel is...
Mayor Greenberg names interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as permanent LMPD chief

Latest News

Man seriously injured in rollover crash on East Pages Lane
Man dies after crashing into Heigold House Façade on Frankfort Avenue
David E. Hollowell, 52, is charged with attempted murder, burglary resulting in bodily injury,...
Suspect charged in 2003 rape, attempted murder cold case
LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Portland neighborhood