Norton Children’s opens new pediatric care center in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Children in the West End of Louisville now have access to healthcare. Norton Children’s Medical Group – Russell officially cut the ribbon on Friday.

This is the only dedicated pediatrician office in the Russell neighborhood. It’s located in the Seven Counties Services building at 2225 West Broadway.

The center features more than 2,200 square feet of exam rooms and lab space. It will offer primary and specialty care to about 4,000 children a year.

Carol Mayes stood next to her son, Don Jr., as he did the honor of cutting the ribbon. Mayes called the facility “a blessing” because the area hasn’t had easy access to a pediatrician for a while.

“There used to be one off of 25th and Broadway. I used to love that one and I used to take all of my boys, but they closed down,” she said. “I had to go on like a two-hour drive to another physician that I had to take my kids to.”

Norton Children’s is also excited about partnering with Seven Counties Services. People will now be able to get physical and mental healthcare in one building.

Appointments for Norton Children’s Medical Group – Russell are now available just in time for back-to-school wellness checkups and sports physicals. Schedule here.

