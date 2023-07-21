Contact Troubleshooters
Overnight closures on Gene Snyder Freeway planned

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on the I-Move Kentucky project will require overnight closures on the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265) and I-71 starting Sunday, July 23, according to a release.

Beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday, I-64 East will be reduced to one lane at the new I-265 overpass and the ramp from I-265 North to I-64 East (Exit 25A) will be closed. Officials said the closures will let crews perform a long-term traffic switch on I-64 East, moving traffic to the left two lanes.

According to the release, the closures should last until 6 a.m. on Monday.

Also starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, I-71 South will be reduced to one lane at the Moser Farm Road overpass so that crews can move a barrier wall. Officials said this closure will also last until 6 a.m. on Monday.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Monday, I-265 North and South will be reduced to one lane between Old Henry Road and La Grange Road (Exits 29 and 30) so that crews can move a temporary barrier wall. These closures will last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the release.

Beginning at 11 p.m. on Monday, the ramp from I-265 North to La Grange Road (Exit 30) will be closed, so crews can set temporary barrier walls along the right shoulder of the ramp. Officials said this will last until 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said work schedules may change due to weather or other unforeseen events. Drivers are advised to be careful while traveling through active work zones. Signage will be placed to alert drivers of upcoming work zones and closures.

