‘Progress is a process’: 6-year-old shot in road rage incident starts her road to recovery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Onyx, the 6-year-old paralyzed during a road rage shooting on July 10th, said she is making progress.

She was recently moved from Norton Children’s Hospital to the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute hoping to re-learn day-to-day habits.

Onyx’s family said they’re taking things one day at a time and says that progress is a process.

While they said they still feel stuck behind medical walls, they’re happy their girl is coming back into her own.

For Onyx, life went from euphoria to tragedy in a matter of days after being shot in her back two days after her 6th birthday.

Now, the road to recovery is underway for her and her family.

The first hurdle was to let Onyx know her new possible reality, that she may never walk again.

“It was probably the hardest conversation I’ve ever had in my life,” Onyx’s mom Chyna Sands said.

Sands said it took her a while to find the words but told her daughter about her new circumstances as plainly as she could.

“She cried a little bit, she asked a couple of questions, and then you know I held her and we just watched movies,” Sands said.

However, progress has been made.

This week Onyx moved from Norton Children’s Hospital to the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute.

Her grandmother, who she affectionately calls ‘Chi Chi’, said it’s been good to watch her grandbaby start to be her independent self again.

“She was so excited, you know, to get in the wheelchair, and she wheeled herself down the hall and then her little arms got tired,” said Onyx’s Chi Chi.

The family said they were told the rehabilitation process is on a case-by-case basis, but they also said it could be between four and eight weeks before they go home.

In the meantime, they will watch Onyx begin to re-learn day-to-day habits.

“They teach things like putting on your clothes, transferring from your wheelchair to your bed, transferring from your wheelchair to the toilet,” Sands said.

Despite the circumstances, Onyx’s Chi Chi still believes her baby will be walking again one day in some capacity.

“Because there’s so many different technologies out there to where my grandbaby probably will be able to walk.” Onyx’s Chi Chi said.

Until then, Sands said she is grateful for everything everyone has done for her including her loved ones, who are finally able to see Onyx in person.

“I mean I’m appreciative because no one has to do this,” said Sands. “No one is obligated to do anything for us but the fact that people want to do it, it just feels really good.”

Another act of kindness will be on display on Friday, July 21 as local organization BMG is hosting a fundraiser at Happy Ending’s Party Lounge at 4th and Broadway.

The event starts at 10 p.m. and they’re accepting any donations to help make life easier for Onyx and her family.

