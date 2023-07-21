Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Rainfall in Graves County on Wednesday likely breaks state record

Heavy rains Wednesday morning, July 19 flooded 9th Street in Mayfield.
Heavy rains Wednesday morning, July 19 flooded 9th Street in Mayfield.(Source: Madison Stephens)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Historic rainfall in Graves County and surrounding areas in western Kentucky on Wednesday, July 19 is impacting many.

Massive flash flooding inundated homes, businesses and roadways in a short amount of time.

Before the rain stopped on Wednesday, the rainfall record was likely broken in Kentucky.

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, if verified, a new 24 hour rainfall record for the entire state of Kentucky was broken in Graves County on Wednesday.

NWS reports 11.28 inches of rain fell 6 miles southwest of Mayfield from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The old 24 hour record of 10.48 inches was set on March 1, 1997 in Louisville.

Rainfall amounts were close to historic in Paducah on Wednesday.

According to NWS, the second highest daily rainfall on record was set with 6.90 inches of rain.

NWS reports the all-time record is 7.49 inches set on September 5, 1985 from the remnants of Hurricane Elena.

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency because of widespread flooding, and significant damage in Mayfield, as well as in and around western Kentucky.

Five counties have declared state of emergencies: Carlisle, Graves, Hickman, Lee and Fulton.

In addition, five cities have declared emergencies: Arlington, Bardwell, Clinton, Cumberland and Mayfield.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Kentucky and Indiana
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
Westbound lane on Sherman Minton Bridge closed until further notice
Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg announces interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel is...
Mayor Greenberg names interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as permanent LMPD chief

Latest News

Downtown Louisville as seen from the WAVE Paristown SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Beautiful weather for this weekend
David E. Hollowell, 52, is charged with attempted murder, burglary resulting in bodily injury,...
Suspect charged in 2003 rape, attempted murder cold case
LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Portland neighborhood
Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville...
Louisville Urban League hopeful Gwinn-Villaroel can change LMPD