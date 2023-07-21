Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Significant amount’ of drugs, guns found following 12-month investigation

Drug Investigation
Drug Investigation(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a 12-month investigation, officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said they found “a substantial” amount of drugs, guns and money.

During the drug investigation, deputies were able to get search warrants for a home on Conley Fork in Floyd County.

Officials searched the home Wednesday evening. They said they found significant amounts of fentanyl, heroin, meth, marijuana, LSD, pills, digital scales, plastic baggies and other drugs.

They also found guns and money inside the home. Deputies confirmed some of the guns they found were stolen.

(story continues below)

Drug Investigation
Drug Investigation(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)

Josh Baisden, 39, and David Craft, 56, were arrested and taken to the Floyd County Jail.

Baisden and Craft face several charges, including drug trafficking, receiving stolen property and gun possession.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Kentucky and Indiana
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
Westbound lane on Sherman Minton Bridge closed until further notice
Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg announces interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel is...
Mayor Greenberg names interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as permanent LMPD chief

Latest News

Downtown Louisville as seen from the WAVE Paristown SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Pleasant weather arrives for the weekend
LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Portland neighborhood
Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville...
Louisville Urban League hopeful Gwinn-Villaroel can change LMPD
Last week, the dog, now known as Hamilton, was found in a dumpster at Constitution Park in...
Dog found abandoned in dumpster at Lexington park finds new forever home
4-year-old in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Washington County