Suspect charged in 2003 rape, attempted murder cold case

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – Police in Clark County, Indiana have made an arrest in 20-year-old cold case in which a man was shot during a home invasion and a juvenile was sexually assaulted.

David E. Hollowell, 52, is charged with attempted murder, burglary resulting in bodily injury, rape, and child molesting.

The charges involve a case from April 14, 2003, in Charlestown, Ind. Around 5:45 a.m., a call to Charlestown police brought officers to a home in the 100 block of Spring Street. The woman living there said a young woman who came to her home told her that she had been raped and someone had shot her father.

When Charlestown police arrived, they learned from the victim the assaults happened at a home in the 200 block of Highland Drive, approximately one block away. At the Highland Drive address, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim survived but sustained a traumatic brain injury.

Another man had been arrested in the case, but he was exonerated after the suspects DNA did not match DNA found at the scene or on the victims.

The case got a fresh look in 2020 after the wife of the man shot went to Charlestown police detective Jason Broady about the 2003 investigation. She was concerned that no arrests had been made and that the case remained unsolved. DNA tests made Broady’s investigation linked Hollowell to the crime scene.

Hollowell is expected to appear in Clark Circuit Court today for his initial court appearance.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.