2 killed in double homicide at Waffle House in Radcliff identified

(Waffle House)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hardin County coroner released the identities of the two men killed in a double homicide at a Waffle House in Radcliff early Saturday.

Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the 100 block of South Dixie Boulevard near East Lincoln Trail.

Hardin County coroner Pat Elmore said the victims were identified as 30-year-old Carlos Bello of Radcliff and 19-year-old Shane Estrada of Vine Grove.

At this time, Cross could not advise if any arrests have been made.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.

