2 killed in double homicide at Waffle House in Radcliff

(Waffle House)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating a double homicide that happened at a Waffle House in Radcliff early Saturday.

Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the 100 block of South Dixie Boulevard near East Lincoln Trail.

At this time, Cross could not advise if any arrests have been made.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

