Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Freshman football player at Austin Peay dies in rollover crash

Police said the teenager was attempting to exit the highway when he suddenly left the roadway.
Aerial shot of APSU's campus.
Aerial shot of APSU's campus.(Austin Peay State University)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A freshman football player at Austin Peay State University died in a rollover crash Friday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Jeremiah Collins, 18, was speeding down Briley Parkway when he attempted to exit off the highway. Police said the teenager suddenly left the roadway while exiting, and the vehicle rolled until it stopped in a grassy area.

Collins was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. Police said there were no signs of impairment.

The university announced Collins’ death on its athletic page, stating the school “mourns the loss” of the teenager.

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Collins Family today,” APSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison said. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Jeremiah, and we will do everything we can to support his friends, family, and teammates at this time.”

APSU said they will provide no further comment at this time as they “help the Collins Family and Jeremiah’s teammates during the grieving process.”

Collins’ former high school in Murfreesboro, Oakland High School, also put out a statement on Twitter regarding the sudden loss.

“Jeremiah was a phenomenal man and tremendous teammate that will be greatly missed,” the school tweeted.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Kentucky and Indiana
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
2 killed in double homicide at Waffle House in Radcliff
David E. Hollowell, 52, is charged with attempted murder, burglary resulting in bodily injury,...
Suspect charged in 2003 rape, attempted murder cold case
Man dies after crashing into Heigold House Façade on Frankfort Avenue

Latest News

Empty the Shelters is an event that hopes to help get more deserving animals into loving homes...
Kentucky Humane Society extends Empty the Shelters adoption event
Missing 51-year-old Jennifer Albrecht
LMPD searching for missing 51-year-old
2 killed in double homicide at Waffle House in Radcliff
Hanna Sweeney is looking forward to being able to have kids following a surgery.
Woman counting down the days to having children after surgery