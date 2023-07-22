Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Humane Society extends Empty the Shelters adoption event

Empty the Shelters is an event that hopes to help get more deserving animals into loving homes by waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs and adult cats(KHS)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Human Society announced Friday that they are extending their participation in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s National “Empty the Shelters” adoption event through July 31, according to a release.

Empty the Shelters is an event that hopes to help get more deserving animals into loving homes by waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs and adult cats, officials said.

“We had planned to waive adoption fees on adult animals through July 22, but because of the tremendous need right now for adopters, we are extending the special through the end of the month,” Shelter Operations Director at KHS Sara Rehfeld said. “We have so many loving, deserving animals who are waiting for families to choose them.”

While KHS is waiving adoption fees, the adoption process remains the same. Officials said people are encouraged to visit the KHS Main Campus on Steedly Drive or their East Campus on Lyndon Lane. Adoptions are processed from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. On Thursdays, the KHS Main Campus is open until 6:30 p.m.

According to the release, all pets that are adopted from KHS are spayed, neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, given flea and tick preventatives and come with 30 days of MetLife Pet Insurance.

For more information, click or tap here.

