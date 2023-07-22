LMPD searching for missing 51-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for missing 51-year-old Jennifer Albrecht, according to a release.

Albrecht left the 10,000 block of Hill Cross Court around 7 p.m. Friday evening, officials said. She has not been in contact with her family, and they are concerned for her safety. Albrecht has a condition that requires medication.

She was last seen driving a 2014 blue Nissan Versa with Tennessee license plate BJT2841 near 3304 Bardstown Road. According to the release, Albrecht is 5′4″ and around 150 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.

