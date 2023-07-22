Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD searching for missing 51-year-old

Missing 51-year-old Jennifer Albrecht
Missing 51-year-old Jennifer Albrecht(LMPD)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for missing 51-year-old Jennifer Albrecht, according to a release.

Albrecht left the 10,000 block of Hill Cross Court around 7 p.m. Friday evening, officials said. She has not been in contact with her family, and they are concerned for her safety. Albrecht has a condition that requires medication.

She was last seen driving a 2014 blue Nissan Versa with Tennessee license plate BJT2841 near 3304 Bardstown Road. According to the release, Albrecht is 5′4″ and around 150 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Kentucky and Indiana
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
2 killed in double homicide at Waffle House in Radcliff
David E. Hollowell, 52, is charged with attempted murder, burglary resulting in bodily injury,...
Suspect charged in 2003 rape, attempted murder cold case
Man dies after crashing into Heigold House Façade on Frankfort Avenue

Latest News

Hanna Sweeney is looking forward to being able to have kids following a surgery.
Woman counting down the days to having children after surgery
Fonz Brown and BMG is hosting a fundraiser for Onyx and her family after her spine was severed...
Louisville organization looks to host fundraiser for 6 year-old shot in road rage incident
Onyx's family and loved ones enjoy quality time with her after she was moved from Norton...
‘Progress is a process’: 6-year-old shot in road rage incident starts her road to recovery
There was a crash involving a semi-trailer truck and Bullitt County ambulance in Louisville on...
Bullitt County EMS, others organize fundraiser for paramedic injured in crash