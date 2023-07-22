Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville organization looks to host fundraiser for 6 year-old shot in road rage incident

Fonz Brown and BMG is hosting a fundraiser for Onyx and her family after her spine was severed...
Fonz Brown and BMG is hosting a fundraiser for Onyx and her family after her spine was severed during a road rage incident on July 10th.(WAVE)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local organization needs your help to raise money for a 6-year-old Louisville girl who was shot during a road rage incident and may never walk again.

Brown McKenzie Group or BMG is hosting a fundraiser Friday night at Happy Endings Party Lounge in honor of Onyx.

Onyx was shot during a road rage incident on July 10 in Louisville leaving her with a severed spine.

The founder of the group, Fonz Brown, said he knows the family personally and said he wants to do whatever he can to help this family.

“I went ahead and waived what I would be getting my money for to go ahead and let people come in and donate cash and anything that’s going to help the little mama feel better,” Brown said.

Brown said he has also been impacted by gun violence, so he knows firsthand the type of recovery Onyx is in store for.

“I’m a victim of gun violence. I’ve actually had to walk all over again myself, you know what I mean it took me almost two and a half years to really get my legs up under me completely,” Brown said. “Sometimes I don’t need my cane and some days are worst than others.”

The event starts at 10 p.m. Friday night at 723 S 4th Street.

There is no charge to get in, but donations will be accepted and Brown says no one will be turned away.

All proceeds will go towards Onyx and her family.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

