Two Lexington Police officers suffer minor injuries after suspect steals cruiser

Two Lexington Police officers suffer minor injuries in downtown incident
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to Lexington Police, a police vehicle was stolen and crashed downtown Saturday in an incident that left two officers with minor injuries.

Just after noon, police were dispatched to the area of 200 block of East High Street following a report of someone removing a manhole cover. Police say they approached the suspect, who then assaulted an officer and fled in the officer’s police vehicle.

LPD says the suspect crashed the police vehicle at the intersection of High and Broadway.

One officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The other officer suffered minor injuries but was not transported.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Trenton Nathaniel Adkins was also taken to the hospital.

He’s been booked into the Fayette County Detention Center and facing ten charges, including robbery, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle on a suspended or revoked license.

Adkins is accused of stealing a Lexington Police cruiser and causing a crash, injuring several people including officers.(WKYT)

Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police said the area has cleared.

