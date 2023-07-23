Clarksville firefighters battle heavy fire at southern Indiana hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana hotel was significantly damaged in a fire that broke out Sunday morning.

Chief Brandon Skaggs with Clarksville Fire Department said calls came in reporting the fire around 10:40 a.m. at Best Western Green Tree Inn on 1425 Broadway Street.

Skaggs said crews arrived to a working structure fire inside one of the rooms. The fire quickly spread through to the attic of the building and ventilated itself.

As the fire grew, other departments were called to bring in ladder trucks and engine companies to assist firefighters.

“The fire was pretty large, pretty aggressive,” Skaggs said. “Jeffersonville and New Albany fire departments both assisted in helping us extinguish this fire.”

No injuries were reported among firefighters or civilians.

“On a building this size with this amount of damage, we will continue to check, check and check,” Skaggs said. “As of right now, we have not found any victims or any injuries.”

The investigation will continue to determine the cause of the fire.

Skaggs said one building broken into several rooms was damaged in the fire.

(See full statement below)

