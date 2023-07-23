Family of Brittany Wilson remembers her life 4 years after her gruesome death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Brittany Wilson is still trying to find the words to explain how they feel after losing her to a horrific death four years ago Saturday.

Parts of Wilson’s body were found dismembered in a freezer after police said her boyfriend Michael Murray killed her and his ex-wife Nicole Murray before killing himself.

To remember her life, Wilson’s family held a balloon release four years after her death.

It was an emotional evening for Brittany Wilson’s loved ones.

They said the days never get easier, but they’re determined to keep her legacy alive and bring every part of her home.

“The smile, the goofiness, the happiness, the everything,” Wilson’s sister Cortney Litsey said.

Those are the memories Litsey has chosen to remember about her little sister Brittany Wilson.

On July 22, 2019, parts of Wilson’s body were found dismembered in a freezer in LaRue County. A day her family said broke them.

“There’s like an emptiness. Yeah, there’s like an emptiness somewhere in our hearts,” Wilson’s cousin Samuel Conner said.

According to police, Wilson was killed at a home in Louisville by her boyfriend Michael Murray, who also killed his ex-wife Nicole Murray. Her body was later discovered in LaRue County.

But with pieces of Wilson’s body still missing, the family still has more questions than answers.

“I don’t know if she was strangled. I don’t know if she was shot, I don’t know if she was stabbed, I don’t know any of that,” said Litsey.

In the meantime, the family is leaning on each other as they choose to come together in Wilson’s memory.

They wrote messages on balloons before the release in an attempt to send their love to her in the sky.

The gesture now acts as a coping mechanism that the family says has helped with the process.

”It’s a supportive thing really, to have a lot of people together because nobody wants to go through any of this alone,” said Wilson’s Nephew’s girlfriend Megan Young. “So you have to a good family unit, good friends, and unity really to come together.”

In her memory, Litsey said she’s working to fight against domestic violence in hopes of saving others from tragedy.

“Get out, get help. Speak up. Because if not you can be where she’s at,” Litsey said. “Brittany didn’t think that she would be murdered. She never thought this would happen to her.”

Now, Litsey and her loved ones are looking for closure and hope to bring all the best parts of Wilson home.

“But if nothing else, the part that’s missing held the best part of my sister and that was her heart,” Litsey said. “And I want that. I want that with her because that was really the best part of her, her heart.”

Litsey said they hope to get new information about the case from KSP in the coming weeks and have permission to search a new property for Wilson’s remains.

All steps she prays will get them closer to closure.

