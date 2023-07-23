Famous race horse “Bold and Bossy” retires

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “Bold and Bossy,” famous for her trip down US 41 in August of 2021, has officially retired, according to Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement facility.

[Previous Story: Race horse safe after escaping Ellis Park]

Bold and Bossy is more famous for her time off the racetrack after she bucked her jockey off her back and bolted from the racetrack, later seen running down US 41.

Officials say Bold and Bossy was eventually calmed down and reunited with her owner, but the barn where she and several other horses stayed caught fire later that night.

She did suffer some burns, but all the horses made it out of the massive fire alive.

Despite the odds, Bold and Bossy made her return to racing last July, claiming third in her first event back. Her career ends with one win, two thirds, over $20,000 in winnings, and the ride of a lifetime in the southbound lane of US 41.

