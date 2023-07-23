FedEx driver injured after being hit by van while delivering packages in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A deputy with the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash where a pedestrian had been hit by a van in the 7500 block of Cedar Grove Road around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, they saw that there was a stopped FedEx truck with hazard lights on and a truck stopped behind it in the eastbound lane. There was also a van that was backed into a driveway and had damage to the grill, bumper and hood, according to the citation.

The deputy then learned that the pedestrian who was hit was a FedEx driver making a delivery.

The driver of the van, 61-year-old Jeffrey Vittitow, was Mirandized and told the deputy that he saw both vehicles were stopped and slowed down to around 45 miles per hour, but did not stop himself. According to the citation, Vittitow went into the westbound lane while traveling east, attempting to pass the stopped vehicles in a no-pass zone.

As Vittitow was passing, he hit the driver of the FedEx truck as they were walking to make a delivery. The FedEx truck driver received several road rashes and unknown internal injuries, according to officials.

The deputy had Vittitow perform a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and later arrested him. At the Bullitt County Detention Center before having blood drawn, Vittitow admitted to using marijuana and that THC would appear in his system, according to the citation.

Vittitow was arrested and charged with assault second-degree, reckless driving, improper passing and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. His arraignment is scheduled for August 9 at 9 a.m.

