Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FedEx driver injured after being hit by van while delivering packages in Bullitt County

(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A deputy with the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash where a pedestrian had been hit by a van in the 7500 block of Cedar Grove Road around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, they saw that there was a stopped FedEx truck with hazard lights on and a truck stopped behind it in the eastbound lane. There was also a van that was backed into a driveway and had damage to the grill, bumper and hood, according to the citation.

The deputy then learned that the pedestrian who was hit was a FedEx driver making a delivery.

The driver of the van, 61-year-old Jeffrey Vittitow, was Mirandized and told the deputy that he saw both vehicles were stopped and slowed down to around 45 miles per hour, but did not stop himself. According to the citation, Vittitow went into the westbound lane while traveling east, attempting to pass the stopped vehicles in a no-pass zone.

As Vittitow was passing, he hit the driver of the FedEx truck as they were walking to make a delivery. The FedEx truck driver received several road rashes and unknown internal injuries, according to officials.

The deputy had Vittitow perform a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and later arrested him. At the Bullitt County Detention Center before having blood drawn, Vittitow admitted to using marijuana and that THC would appear in his system, according to the citation.

Vittitow was arrested and charged with assault second-degree, reckless driving, improper passing and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. His arraignment is scheduled for August 9 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in double homicide at Waffle House in Radcliff
Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Kentucky and Indiana
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
David E. Hollowell, 52, is charged with attempted murder, burglary resulting in bodily injury,...
Suspect charged in 2003 rape, attempted murder cold case
Man dies after crashing into Heigold House Façade on Frankfort Avenue

Latest News

Empty the Shelters is an event that hopes to help get more deserving animals into loving homes...
Kentucky Humane Society extends Empty the Shelters adoption event
Missing 51-year-old Jennifer Albrecht
LMPD searching for missing 51-year-old
Hanna Sweeney is looking forward to being able to have kids following a surgery.
Woman counting down the days to having children after surgery
Fonz Brown and BMG is hosting a fundraiser for Onyx and her family after her spine was severed...
Louisville organization looks to host fundraiser for 6 year-old shot in road rage incident