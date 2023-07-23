FORECAST: Few showers for Sunday before the heat cranks up this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Low humidity continues today keeping us relatively comfortable for late July

Slim chance of an isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon, mainly north of Louisville

A heat wave is on the way for this week with highs well into the 90s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While a few very isolated downpours can’t be ruled out this afternoon, today’s forecast is still looking great!

Most shower chances will stay along and north of the river. Low humidity continues with warm temperatures too. Expect highs in the mid-80s.

After sunset, any lingering showers will quickly diminish. Skies gradually clear overnight, allowing for another night with temperatures dipping into the low and mid-60s.

Enjoy the free AC while it’s here!

The heat starts to crank back up Monday, with highs approaching the low 90s tomorrow afternoon. A small shower chance is possible for a few folks during the afternoon hours as well.

It certainly won’t be a washout, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans! Monday night, temperatures will be closer to our average lows for late July with lows near 70°.

We’ll see a slight increase in our humidity as well, which will lead to more of a muggy feel to the air.

Partly cloudy skies continue.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.