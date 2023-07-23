Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Few showers for Sunday before the heat cranks up this week

Downtown Louisville as seen from the WAVE Paristown SkyTrack camera.
Downtown Louisville as seen from the WAVE Paristown SkyTrack camera.(Source: WAVE News)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Low humidity continues today keeping us relatively comfortable for late July
  • Slim chance of an isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon, mainly north of Louisville
  • A heat wave is on the way for this week with highs well into the 90s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While a few very isolated downpours can’t be ruled out this afternoon, today’s forecast is still looking great!

Most shower chances will stay along and north of the river. Low humidity continues with warm temperatures too. Expect highs in the mid-80s.

After sunset, any lingering showers will quickly diminish. Skies gradually clear overnight, allowing for another night with temperatures dipping into the low and mid-60s.

Enjoy the free AC while it’s here!

The heat starts to crank back up Monday, with highs approaching the low 90s tomorrow afternoon. A small shower chance is possible for a few folks during the afternoon hours as well.

It certainly won’t be a washout, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans! Monday night, temperatures will be closer to our average lows for late July with lows near 70°.

We’ll see a slight increase in our humidity as well, which will lead to more of a muggy feel to the air.

Partly cloudy skies continue.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in double homicide at Waffle House in Radcliff
Hanna Sweeney is looking forward to being able to have kids following a surgery.
Woman counting down days to having children after surgery
Missing 51-year-old Jennifer Albrecht
LMPD says missing 51-year-old woman found safe
Aerial shot of APSU's campus.
Freshman football player at Austin Peay dies in rollover crash

Latest News

Heavy rain and flash flooding Tuesday left at least three cars trapped in Lake Forest.
Flash flooding impacts Lake Forest Parkway
Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR show delayed
A view of a Saharan dust cloud from the ISS.
Behind the Forecast: Saharan Dust’s Impact on the Atlantic Hurricane Season
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 7/13