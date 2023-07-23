FORECAST: Hot, humid with scattered storms

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered afternoon/evening thunderstorms; some may be strong

Heat builds this week; Highs in the low to mid-90s to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in Monday’s forecast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms pop this afternoon. Some of the strongest thunderstorms can produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. Highs today climb to near 90°. This evening’s scattered showers and thunderstorms will fade after sunset. Partly to mostly cloudy skies remain overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day. Highs jump to near 90° beneath partly cloudy skies. An isolated downpour cannot be ruled out. Tuesday night will be a warm and muggy one, with lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s. Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight.

Heat, humidity, and isolated downpours remain in the forecast through the end of the week.

