FORECAST: Isolated storms Monday, heat wave arrives midweek

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few isolated showers and storms continue this evening, with clearing after sunset

Shower and storm chances increase Monday afternoon and evening, some with heavy rain and gusty winds

Some of the hottest temperatures of the summer arrive this week as a heat wave unfolds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After sunset, any lingering showers and storms will quickly diminish.

Skies gradually clear overnight, allowing for another refreshing night with temperatures dipping into the low and mid-60s. Enjoy the free AC while it’s here!

The heat starts to crank back up Monday, with highs near the low 90s.

A few afternoon showers and storms look to develop, some of which could bring heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

It won’t be a washout, stay close to the forecast!! Monday night, storm chances gradually end around midnight. Temperatures will be closer to our average lows for late July with lows near 70°.

We’ll see a slight increase in our humidity as well, which will lead to more of a muggy feel to the air. Temperatures inch closer to the 90° mark for Tuesday under partly cloudy skies.

The slim chance of an isolated downpour or two can’t be ruled out, with most areas staying dry.

