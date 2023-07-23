Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Isolated storms Monday, heat wave arrives midweek

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Sunday, July 23, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few isolated showers and storms continue this evening, with clearing after sunset
  • Shower and storm chances increase Monday afternoon and evening, some with heavy rain and gusty winds
  • Some of the hottest temperatures of the summer arrive this week as a heat wave unfolds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After sunset, any lingering showers and storms will quickly diminish.

Skies gradually clear overnight, allowing for another refreshing night with temperatures dipping into the low and mid-60s. Enjoy the free AC while it’s here!

The heat starts to crank back up Monday, with highs near the low 90s.

A few afternoon showers and storms look to develop, some of which could bring heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

It won’t be a washout, stay close to the forecast!! Monday night, storm chances gradually end around midnight. Temperatures will be closer to our average lows for late July with lows near 70°.

We’ll see a slight increase in our humidity as well, which will lead to more of a muggy feel to the air. Temperatures inch closer to the 90° mark for Tuesday under partly cloudy skies.

The slim chance of an isolated downpour or two can’t be ruled out, with most areas staying dry.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Sunday, July 23, 2023

Most Read

2 killed in double homicide at Waffle House in Radcliff
Hanna Sweeney is looking forward to being able to have kids following a surgery.
Woman counting down days to having children after surgery
Missing 51-year-old Jennifer Albrecht
LMPD says missing 51-year-old woman found safe
Aerial shot of APSU's campus.
Freshman football player at Austin Peay dies in rollover crash

Latest News

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Sunday, July 23, 2023
Heavy rain and flash flooding Tuesday left at least three cars trapped in Lake Forest.
Flash flooding impacts Lake Forest Parkway
Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR show delayed
A view of a Saharan dust cloud from the ISS.
Behind the Forecast: Saharan Dust’s Impact on the Atlantic Hurricane Season