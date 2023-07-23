LMPD asking for the public’s help in fatal hit-and-run investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a deadly hit-and-run while riding a scooter early Sunday.

Louisville police said calls came in reporting a crash at Mellwood Avenue and Stevenson Avenue around 2:50 a.m.

Early investigation and witness statements said a dark passenger vehicle was headed east at a high rate of speed on Mellwood Ave.

A man riding a scooter west in the eastbound lanes of Mellwood Ave. was hit head-on.

The car fled the scene before police could arrive.

Police said the man that was hit died at the scene. His name has not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the suspect’s vehicle should have front-end damage.

Anyone in the area at the time of the crash that may have information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

