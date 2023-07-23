Man identified in fatal hit-and-run investigation; suspect still at large

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man that was killed in a deadly hit-and-run while riding a scooter early Sunday.

Louisville police said calls came in reporting a crash at Mellwood Avenue and Stevenson Avenue around 2:50 a.m.

Early investigation and witness statements said a dark passenger vehicle was headed east at a high rate of speed on Mellwood Ave.

A man riding a scooter west in the eastbound lanes of Mellwood Ave. was hit head-on.

The car fled the scene before police could arrive.

Police said the man that was hit died at the scene. He was identified as 26-year-old Chase Jeffrey Mead.

This is an ongoing investigation. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the suspect’s vehicle should have front-end damage.

Anyone in the area at the time of the crash that may have information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

