Summertime tourism bolstering local economies across EKY

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - During the summer months, folks flock to the mountains to take in the beauty of Eastern Kentucky. Whether that is simply the mountain views or the beauty of Appalachian history and heritage.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

“Summer tourism in Eastern Kentucky is our busiest time of the year,” said Paintsville Tourism Director Jeremiah Parsons. “We have people coming through the area during the year, but May, June, July, and August are really our busiest months.”

Because of this drastic increase in visitors during the summer, Parsons said it is also an important time to boost local economies across the region.

“When they visit other places here in Paintsville, or even along US-23, the Country Music Highway, when they come in to visit that is so impactful to our local community to help bolster our monies here and the activities that we can offer in the future,” added Parsons.

While visitors from states away are important in bringing new dollars into the region, summer tourism and events are also an important piece in offering activities for locals.

“It’s also providing something for your locals to do in your community,” said Parsons. “We have lots of inter-county tourism where we have folks travel regionally within a 50 or 60-mile radius for events.”

Parsons added a large piece for tourism offices across the region are motorcoaches, and a single bus can bring in more than $40,000 in new dollars to communities across the region.

