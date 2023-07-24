ALERT DAY - Strong Storms Possible This Evening

ALERT DAYS

TODAY -Until 10PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

Storms with gusty winds & hail possible this evening

Heat building this week will take storm chances down a notch as hot air “caps” the atmosphere

Hottest days of the year so far by mid to late week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunderstorms possible this evening may be strong to briefly severe at times.

Damaging winds and hail are the main threats with these. A WATCH is in place until 10 p.m. By midnight, most of these storms will settle down.

After a muggy start to the day, we’ll see high temperatures challenge the 90 degree mark for the first time in 10 days on Tuesday.

It will be a partly sunny afternoon with a small “pop-up” storm chance during the afternoon.

Tuesday night is warm and muggy, with a continued small shower and downpour chance. Most areas will stay dry heading into Wednesday morning.

Hotter air flowing overhead on Wednesday will boost our temperatures well into the 90s, but will also lessen our storm chance as this hot air “caps” the local atmosphere from being able to bubble up many storms.

The hottest day of the week will occur by Friday as the ridge of heat overhead reaches its peak.

Aside from this likely being the hottest of the year so far, the overnight low temperatures will likely also be at their warmest point, too.

Storm chances will remain somewhat small thanks to the heat limiting storm development.

A slight downward trend in temperature by early next week may give us some unsubstantial relief from the heat.

