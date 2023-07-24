AppHarvest files for bankruptcy

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest has filed for bankruptcy.

The Kentucky-based agro-tech business has been dealing with difficulties over the past several months. The company was facing the potential foreclosure of its Richmond greenhouse and announced concerns about cash flow back in November to investors.

The company also recently replaced AppHarvest Founder Jonathan Webb as CEO and chairman of the board.

According to a press release, AppHarvest has also obtained a commitment from Equilibrium, the company’s largest secured creditor, to provide approximately $30 million of debtor-in-possession financing to provide the necessary liquidity to support operations at the AppHarvest Morehead, AppHarvest Richmond and AppHarvest Somerset farms during the bankruptcy process.

AppHarvest tells us they’ll be working over the next 60 days to sell the farms to investors.

The press release also says AppHarvest is pursuing a transition of its AppHarvest Berea operations to AppHarvest’s distribution partner, Mastronardi Produce, or one of its affiliates, in exchange for approximately $3.75 million, additional incremental funding and support for the company’s restructuring plan.

AppHarvest says they expect Mastronardi to offer employment to workers at the Berea facility.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.