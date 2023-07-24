Contact Troubleshooters
Arson investigators working to determine cause of Portland neighborhood house fire

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A home in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood caught on fire Monday morning.

Louisville Fire Department crews were called to the 2600 block of Rowan Street just before 8 a.m. Firefighters noticed a one-story house on fire when they arrived.

Everyone inside the home got out safely.

LFD Acting Chief Brian O’Neill said it took about 20 minutes and 30 firefighters to put the fire out.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house and the American Red Cross is currently helping the residents of the home.

An LFD firefighter was hurt and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Arson investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire to start.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

