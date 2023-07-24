Contact Troubleshooters
Attorney for suspect in double homicide fights for face to face visits with client

Criminal defense attorney Rob Eggert in court on July 24, 2023.
Criminal defense attorney Rob Eggert in court on July 24, 2023.(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attorney for a man charged in a double homicide at the Preston Highway Roosters claims he has not been able to have face to face meetings with his client.

Rob Eggert represents Karson Reitz, the man charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Michael Miller, 48, and Bradley Cross, 51. Reitz has claimed self-defense in the December 23, 2021 shootings. He is currently on home incarceration.

Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the...
Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of two men at the Rooster's on Preston Highway on Dec. 23, 2021.

Eggert has filed a motion that would allow Reitz to visit his office in-person. During a hearing in Jefferson Circuit Court, Eggert made passionate pleas before Judge Sarah Clay.

“Judge, this is a motion for the man to see his lawyer,” Eggert said, “and are they going to say that the PDs (court-appointed public defenders) have to go out at 8 or 9 o’clock at night to the worst neighborhoods in the city, where there’s Shot Spotters because the clients can’t come into the office?”

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office has objected to any release of Reitz from home incarceration. Clay told Eggert there wouldn’t be any prejudice for his client by waiting until tomorrow to see him.

Clay said she plans to make a decision during a status hearing that was already scheduled for tomorrow.

The trial is set to begin in November.

