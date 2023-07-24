Contact Troubleshooters
BGPD investigating homicide at Muse apartments

Deadly shooting at Muse apartments in Bowling Green, KY.
Deadly shooting at Muse apartments in Bowling Green, KY.(Bowling Green Police Department)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was shot Sunday night.

The department said they responded around 10:09 p.m. to the Muse BG, an apartment complex near Western Kentucky University. An assault was in progress.

Officers arrived and found Ayanna Morgan, 21, with a gunshot wound. She was transported to an area hospital and was later airlifted to a Nashville hopsital.

Police said Morgan died early Monday morning.

Investigators believe Morgan was involved in a brief struggle prior to being shot, according to a release from BGPD.

Advanced crime scene processors and detectives were called to the scene.

Police said a suspect was not immediately known. Detectives are working to locate any surveillance video and speak to the residents who may help determine a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at (270) 393-4000.

We will update this story as more information is released.

