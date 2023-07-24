BGPD investigating homicide at Muse apartments

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was shot Sunday night.

The department said they responded around 10:09 p.m. to the Muse BG, an apartment complex near Western Kentucky University. An assault was in progress.

Officers arrived and found Ayanna Morgan, 21, with a gunshot wound. She was transported to an area hospital and was later airlifted to a Nashville hopsital.

Police said Morgan died early Monday morning.

Investigators believe Morgan was involved in a brief struggle prior to being shot, according to a release from BGPD.

Advanced crime scene processors and detectives were called to the scene.

Police said a suspect was not immediately known. Detectives are working to locate any surveillance video and speak to the residents who may help determine a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at (270) 393-4000.

