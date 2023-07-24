Bus routes released for 2023-24 JCPS school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents of Jefferson County Public School students can now see which bus their students will be taking this school year.

The district released the bus routes ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 school year on Monday.

Parents can go online to the JCPS bus finder and type in their address and the school their child attends for more information.

The district’s first day of school is scheduled for August 9. Due to the bus driver shortage, JCPS will have varying start times.

To access the bus finder, click or tap here.

