Bus routes released for 2023-24 JCPS school year

Jefferson County Public School bus
Jefferson County Public School bus(Olivia Russell- WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents of Jefferson County Public School students can now see which bus their students will be taking this school year.

The district released the bus routes ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 school year on Monday.

Parents can go online to the JCPS bus finder and type in their address and the school their child attends for more information.

The district’s first day of school is scheduled for August 9. Due to the bus driver shortage, JCPS will have varying start times.

To access the bus finder, click or tap here.

