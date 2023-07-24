Cooking through the Calendar: Tuscan Chicken and Pasta

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is an easy recipe that you can whip up for dinner. The full meal comes out to roughly $12 and features a lot of healthy ingredients, like fresh tomatoes, spinach, and chicken

• 1 pound boneless and skinless chicken breasts

• 2 pints cherry tomatoes, halved

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 1/4 cup balsamic vinaigrette or Italian dressing

• 1 tablespoon dried basil

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 teaspoon onion powder

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 1 bag (6 ounces) spinach, chopped coarsely

• 8 ounces whole-wheat pasta or spaghetti

• Parmesan cheese (optional)

1. Wash hands with warm water and soap, scrubbing for at least 20 seconds.

2. Wash produce under cool running water and dry before preparing for the recipe.

3. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil.

4. If using thick chicken breasts, slice crosswise into thinner cutlets. Place the chicken breast and halved tomatoes on the baking sheet. Drizzle with the olive oil and balsamic vinaigrette (or Italian dressing). Sprinkle with basil, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper.

5. Wash hands after handling raw chicken.

6. Place baking sheet in the preheated oven and cook for about 30 to 40 minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees F using a meat thermometer. Note: The thickness of the chicken will impact the cooking time; always use a meat thermometer to check for doneness.

7. While the chicken and tomatoes cook, prepare the pasta according to package directions.

8. Once done, remove chicken and tomatoes from the oven. Add chopped spinach to the baking sheet. Cover and allow the spinach to steam and the chicken to rest for about 10 minutes or until the spinach wilts.

9. Cut the chicken into thin strips or bite-sized pieces. Combine cooked pasta with the chicken, tomatoes, and juices from the baking pan. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese, if desired.

10. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Click or tap here for more nutrition information and ideas for substitutions!

Try out this meal from the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.