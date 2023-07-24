Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Deaf Black students graduate 70 years later because of segregation, discrimination

Gallaudet held a graduation ceremony for 23 Black students and four Black teachers 70 years...
Gallaudet held a graduation ceremony for 23 Black students and four Black teachers 70 years after they earned the right to graduate.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gallaudet University is the largest university for deaf students in the country.

In the 1950s, the Kendall School, a kindergarten through 12th grade school, operated on the Gallaudet campus.

The school was initially segregated, but after a number of court battles, the Kendall School established a division for Black deaf students.

The students were still treated differently, and despite attending class, they never received their diplomas.

Saturday, the university held a graduation ceremony for 23 Black students and four Black teachers, 70 years after they earned the right to graduate.

A handful of the students, as well as the descendants of the other students discriminated against, attended the ceremony.

The university issued a statement that said in part that Saturday’s event is a significant part of Gallaudet’s ongoing commitment to acknowledge and own its past racial and educational injustices.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in double homicide at Waffle House in Radcliff identified
The fire broke out at Best Western Green Tree Inn in Clarksville, Indiana.
Clarksville firefighters battle heavy fire at southern Indiana hotel
LMPD asking for the public’s help in fatal hit-and-run investigation
Brittany Wilson's family gathers for a balloon release four years after her gruesome death.
Family of Brittany Wilson remembers her life 4 years after gruesome death
Aspartame
Aspartame declared possible carcinogen by World Health Organization

Latest News

America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
With ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig breaks a box office record for female directors
LNL: North Korea Fires Missile After U.S. Sub Arrives in South Korea
The downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Muggy, warm with scattered afternoon storms
FILE - Bad news: Ticks are becoming more plentiful.
Ticks are a growing problem. Here’s how to avoid them
A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks...
North Korea fires ballistic missile after US submarine arrives in South Korea