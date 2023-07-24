Contact Troubleshooters
Death investigation underway after body found in Algonquin neighborhood

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Louisville police said calls came in around 3 p.m. reporting a person down in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive.

LMPD said the victim is an adult, but could not provide any other descriptors at this time.

This story will be updated.

